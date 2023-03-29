Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 790,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

