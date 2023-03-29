Diligent Investors LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,285 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 765,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

