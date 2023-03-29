Diligent Investors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:T traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 8,789,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,320,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

