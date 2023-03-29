Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,186. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

