Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 18,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

