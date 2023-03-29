Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 159 to GBX 152. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.99 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 140.80 ($1.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.73), with a volume of 3,360,692 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,375.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.