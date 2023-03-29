Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
Shares of Dominion Lending Centres stock remained flat at $1.95 on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
