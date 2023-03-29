Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading 1% Higher

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.