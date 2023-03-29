Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $50,246.49 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,828.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 1,935,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

