DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Down 5.4%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.86). 12,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 18,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.91).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3,425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($61,431.99). In related news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £81,880 ($100,602.04). Also, insider James A. T. Dow bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($61,431.99). Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

