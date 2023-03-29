Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.