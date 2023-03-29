Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 88.1% in March

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

