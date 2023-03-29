eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 1,260,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

