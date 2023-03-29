Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 9,229 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,536. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

