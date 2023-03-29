Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 321,157 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 321,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 241,712 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 14,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $600.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

