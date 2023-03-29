Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 35,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,346. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.