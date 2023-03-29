Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,829,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 594,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,399. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

