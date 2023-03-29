Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 66,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,105. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

