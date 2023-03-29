Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.10. 507,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,787. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

