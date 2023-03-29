Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 728,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,945. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

