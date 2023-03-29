Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $185.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

