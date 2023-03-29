Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

