Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 722,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,699. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

