Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after buying an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after buying an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,516. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

