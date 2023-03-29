Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.26. 690,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

