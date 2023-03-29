Emerald Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $653.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $700.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

