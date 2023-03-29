Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 3,020,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

