Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

