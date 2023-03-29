Empire State Realty OP (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
