Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

