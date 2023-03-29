Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.70 million, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

