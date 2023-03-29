Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EGLX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 184,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

About Enthusiast Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 449.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 85,429 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.