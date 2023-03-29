Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of EGLX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 184,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
