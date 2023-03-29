Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $29,440.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20.

On Thursday, December 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 400 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $6,004.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRDA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,994. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

