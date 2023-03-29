Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

