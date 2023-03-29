Equity Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,819. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares worth $179,872. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

