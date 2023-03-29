Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

ERAS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 1,346,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at $78,189,016.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Erasca by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Erasca by 102.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

