ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ESAB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ESAB Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,695. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ESAB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

