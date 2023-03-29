Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after purchasing an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

