Ethereum Market Cap Hits $219.06 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,790.11 or 0.06270832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $219.06 billion and $10.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017799 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

