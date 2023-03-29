Euler 1-Day Volume Tops $1.47 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Euler has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00013387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

