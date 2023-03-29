Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of RE stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,605. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.17. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

