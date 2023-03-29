Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 763 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $121,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.67. The company had a trading volume of 270,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,443. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

