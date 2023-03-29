Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.58. 1,268,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,039. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

