Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 11,537 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $84,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

UL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 1,685,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,370. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.