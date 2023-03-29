Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 6,709,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,770,293. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

