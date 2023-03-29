Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

