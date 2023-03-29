Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

EXE stock opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.80 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

