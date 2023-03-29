EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

