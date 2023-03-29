EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
