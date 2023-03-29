Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires Shares of 1,023 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

META opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $525.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

