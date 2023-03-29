Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

