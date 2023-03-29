Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF accounts for 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned 3.29% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

